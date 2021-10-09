20 shots fired in Hopewell drive-by shooting send woman to the hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was injured while driving this morning, after another driver fired several shots at her car.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Davisville Ct. at 3:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police said a woman showed up at John Randolph Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her left arm. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Hopewell police said the woman was driving her car in the area with her child in the rear seat when someone in another car shot at her multiple times, hitting her car. Officers ultimately found more than 20 spent casings in the area. The child was not injured.

The shooter was driving a white SUV.

According to police, the motive of the shooting is unknown.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed any activity in the 700 block of Davisville Ct. or may have been in the area at the time is asked to contact Detective Sergeant David Hirn of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous, may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.