Attempted burglars in Powhatan caught on hidden trail camera

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department is seeking two men for breaking and entering.
The men attempted to break into a home on the 2000 block of Rocky Ford Road in October.
Images released by the Powhatan Crime Solvers show the two men caught in the act. A watermark on the images reveals the would-be burglars were observed by an unusual home security system – a popular brand of trail cameras.
While these cameras are normally used for tracking deer and other game, in this case they’ve given the sheriff’s office a clear view of their persons of interest.
If you have any information related to this incident, you’re encouraged to call Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357.