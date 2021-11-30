Attempted burglars in Powhatan caught on hidden trail camera

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department is seeking two men for breaking and entering.

The men attempted to break into a home on the 2000 block of Rocky Ford Road in October.



(Photos courtesy of Powhatan Crime Solvers)

Images released by the Powhatan Crime Solvers show the two men caught in the act. A watermark on the images reveals the would-be burglars were observed by an unusual home security system – a popular brand of trail cameras.

While these cameras are normally used for tracking deer and other game, in this case they’ve given the sheriff’s office a clear view of their persons of interest.

If you have any information related to this incident, you’re encouraged to call Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357.