Augusta County Sheriff’s Office say investigation reveals 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell has died

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is revealing new information about the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Investigators with the case say Cuthriell has died while in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer. The sheriff’s office put out a search warrant on Monday, Sept. 20 with the help from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to 249 Cattle Scales Road in Augusta County.

According to authorities, investigators interviewed Royer and Brown over the last week and determined that Cuthriell passed away at that location.

Brown and Royer were arrested on Sept. 12 at the Knights Inn in the Borough of South Greensburg, Pa. They are currently being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Authorities say that Royer was originally filed as a missing person by the sheriff’s office, but it was later determined that she was an accomplice to the crime with Brown. The two traveled from the Commonwealth to Pennsylvania.

“It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities searched tirelessly trying to find the body of the little girl. Later the sheriff’s office decided to stop establishing search parties due to the information received during the investigation.

“My office has worked closely with the investigators since we became aware of this terrible situation. We are reviewing all of the available evidence and will decide precisely what to charge, and when, based solely on what is best for the ultimate prosecution,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin.