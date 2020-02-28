Authorities find $250K worth of stolen tools from Chesterfield man’s home

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Amilcar D. Palucho, was allegedly selling the stolen good from his Chesterfield home, police said. Police executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 and found hundreds of stolen goods at Palucho’s home.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was arrested Tuesday after police said detectives found hundreds of stolen tools worth roughly $250,000 inside his home.

Authorities received a report on Feb. 21 that a man was selling stolen tools from a home in the 6700 block of Mason Valley Drive. Police executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 and found hundreds of stolen tools at the home.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Amilcar D. Palucho, was allegedly selling the items from his Chesterfield home, police said.

Since Tuesday, detectives and other police personnel have worked to transport, sort, document and store the items, which are valued at roughly $250,000. Detectives are documenting all serial numbers on the tools and working to match them to items that have been reported stolen; when a match is made, a detective will contact the owner of the stolen property.” Chesterfield Police

Palucho was arrested and charged with two felonies: receiving stolen goods and larceny with the intent to sell. Chesterfield authorities said Friday that additional charges are currently pending.

If you recently reported tools stolen to your local police department and were unable to provide serial numbers but have other identifiers for the items, please email that identifying information to PDCIDProperty@chesterfield.gov. In the email, please include your report number and the best way to contact you. If you had tools stolen but have not yet filed a police report, please report the theft to your local police department.

