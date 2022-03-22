HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities found bomb-making materials, a partial improvised explosive device, smoke bombs and firework mortars inside a Henrico County home last week, according to a search warrant. The investigation forced some nearby residents to leave their homes until the next day.

Henrico police found items that posed a potential threat inside a home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent on March 17, prompting about 20 houses within a 100-yard radius to evacuate. Police shut down multiple streets in the neighborhood and asked some residents in the area to shelter in place.

The items were discovered after police received a call about an alleged domestic incident involving two people living inside the home, Michael O. Hardy and Sydney Crowe.

Crowe’s parents told police on March 16 that their daughter was being abused by Hardy, who is described as Crowe’s “fiancé/husband” in an affidavit filed in Henrico County Circuit Court. Crowe accused Hardy of abuse and admitted to using drugs inside the home in an interview with police the same day, according to the affidavit.

On March 17, Hardy was arrested on charges of strangulation and assault and authorities searched his home on Durwood Crescent. The affidavit from police stated that multiple firearms, body armor, illegal drugs and bomb-making materials were found during the search.

“A metal door which leads into one of the upstairs bedrooms was locked from the rest of the house. Officers were able to make entry into the room and EOD Officer P. Smith observed bomb making materials and metal cylinders with wires coming out of them,” police wrote in the affidavit.

“A black powder was on the floor near the entrance along with several grenade bodies. A five-gallon bucket was position towards the entrance of the room with wires leading to the bucket.”

According to a search warrant filed in Henrico Circuit Court, bomb-making materials, a partial improvised explosive device, three smoke bombs and firework mortars were found inside Hardy’s home.

Local, state and federal investigators, including those from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the scene. Bomb squads deployed robots to clear the home.

Hardy will be in court on his domestic charges on May 6, according to the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.