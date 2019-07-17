Authorities: Footage shows woman suspected of stealing money in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating in Hanover County after a woman claimed she had her money stolen inside a business on Monday.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road. When they arrived, deputies were told by the victim that her money was stolen by an unidentified woman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage shows a female believed to be the suspect in the case. She is wearing a black and white-colored sleeveless shirt and black leggings.

A man was seen on video with the female suspect in the store. The man, who was wearing a jersey and hat, left with the woman in an orange sedan. It is unclear if the man had any knowledge of the larceny, the Sheriff’s Office said.

