Authorities: Fredericksburg man arrested after speeding off during traffic stop

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly sped off during a traffic stop and led authorities on a chase in Stafford County.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday that a deputy pulled over a driver who ran a red light at the intersection of Melchers Drive and Warrenton Road on Dec. 19 at 11:47 p.m. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Denzel Nelson, was asked to turn off the engine and exit the car after the deputy learned Nelson’s license was revoked, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nelson did not get out, authorities claimed, but instead sped off and forced the deputy to return to his vehicle and pursue him. According to the sheriff’s office, Nelson almost hit two vehicles and turned off his lights “while continuing to drive at a high-rate of speed” during the chase. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle after slowing down due to traffic in the area.

Authorities later found the vehicle in Fredericksburg and Nelson, who was located in a nearby residence, was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nelson, who was also served a warrant for a theft on Nov. 25, is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bail.