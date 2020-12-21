Authorities: Fredericksburg man arrested after speeding off during traffic stop

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly sped off during a traffic stop and led authorities on a chase in Stafford County.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday that a deputy pulled over a driver who ran a red light at the intersection of Melchers Drive and Warrenton Road on Dec. 19 at 11:47 p.m. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Denzel Nelson, was asked to turn off the engine and exit the car after the deputy learned Nelson’s license was revoked, according to the sheriff’s office.
Nelson did not get out, authorities claimed, but instead sped off and forced the deputy to return to his vehicle and pursue him. According to the sheriff’s office, Nelson almost hit two vehicles and turned off his lights “while continuing to drive at a high-rate of speed” during the chase. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle after slowing down due to traffic in the area.
Authorities later found the vehicle in Fredericksburg and Nelson, who was located in a nearby residence, was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Nelson, who was also served a warrant for a theft on Nov. 25, is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bail.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- 'An extremely disappointing trend': TSA finds another loaded gun at Richmond International Airport security checkpointA Glen Allen man was arrested over the weekend after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in his bag at the security checkpoint at Richmond International Airport, a TSA spokesperson said Monday.
- Ettrick Deli, a staple in the Ettrick community, has been burglarized four times in the last two months — according to Chesterfield County Police.
- Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in searching for two fugitives, wanted for various crimes.
- A young girl, home alone, kept her cool while fighting off an intruder in Woodland, a city northwest of Sacramento.
- Louisiana corrections sergeant booked with trying to smuggle girdle, ear buds, cellphones into AngolaBATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A corrections sergeant at Angola Louisiana State Penitentiary has been arrested accused of trying to smuggle items to inmates. The penitentiary's Shakedown Team busted 20-year-old Malik Harrell of St. Francisville, Louisiana shortly after 7 a.m Friday. He was charged with one count of of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal […]
- William "Joey" Spillane was killed in a shooting on Nov. 27. 2019. Over a year later, the Petersburg Police Department arrested 20-year-old Sincere Quayles and charged him for the murder.
- The Petersburg Police Department arrested 12 people, seized 8 firearms and confiscated narcotics on Friday as part of their ongoing joint enforcement operation.
- Former Va. House of Delegates candidate facing charges after alleged abduction of Fresno 12-year-old girlThe Fresno County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to release details on an abducted 12-year-old girl taken by a man from Virginia with a background of child pornography.
- HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night in Hampton, police said. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. Friday. Police also asked for help identifying the person who shot the boy Friday night. Initial investigation revealed the boy was shot […]
- HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after a woman died in a double shooting Friday night. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 11:48 PM. Police say a 33-year-old woman died at the hospital, and a 41-year-old man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the two victims […]