Authorities in Chesterfield respond to multiple shootings overnight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired across the county on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Fortunately in all three incidents there were no injuries or fatalities.

The first took place just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night on the 3500 block of Totty Street. Shots rang out after a conflict at a large party. Officers recovered numerous shell casings, and a couple vehicles were struck by gunfire in the process.

Just before midnight, a shooting was reported on the 6400 block of Hackney Circle. A home and a shed were found to be hit.

And a little after 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to shots fired at Clairton Road and Belmont Road. Shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no buildings or vehicles were struck.

If you have any information about either of these three incidents, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.