PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing that left one person dead.

Authorities said that the incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday at the Baymont Inn, located at 5380 Oaklawn Boulevard.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing is being investigated as a homicide.

As of 11 p.m., there have been no arrests made or suspect information released.