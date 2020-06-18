Breaking News
Injunction blocking Lee statue removal extended indefinitely

Authorities looking for wanted Amelia County man

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

According to the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, Justin T. Evans is wanted on warrants for making threats in writing and obstructing justice. Evans lives in the county but also has ties to Chesterfield. (photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Amelia County are looking to find a 25-year-old man wanted on two felony charges.

According to the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, Justin T. Evans is wanted on warrants for making threats in writing and obstructing justice. Evans lives in the county but also has ties to Chesterfield.

A flyer from the Sheriff’s Office — which can be found below — claims Evans is armed and dangerous.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events