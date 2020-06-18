Authorities looking for wanted Amelia County man

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Amelia County are looking to find a 25-year-old man wanted on two felony charges.
According to the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, Justin T. Evans is wanted on warrants for making threats in writing and obstructing justice. Evans lives in the county but also has ties to Chesterfield.
A flyer from the Sheriff’s Office — which can be found below — claims Evans is armed and dangerous.
