Authorities looking to ID man accused of credit card theft in Colonial Heights

Crime Solvers want to identify this man accused of credit card theft in Colonial Heights. (Photo: Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for the public’s help solving a credit card theft that happened back in May.

According to authorities, on May 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., the victim was loading purchases into her vehicle at the Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.

“The suspect approached the victim and offered his assistance, but the victim declined. When the victim turned away, the suspect reached into her purse, which was on top of her cart, and stole a credit card,” the crime solvers unit said in an email to 8News.

The card was then used to buy over $2,700 in gift card purchases at several convenience stores in Colonial Heights, Emporia and Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.