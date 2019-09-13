Authorities: Virginia man arrested for taking car from Wawa parking lot while drunk

Dorsey, a 30-year-old from Woodbridge, reportedly had bloodshot eyes that were glassy, “and his speech was slurred.” He was given a field sobriety test and a breath test, the Sheriff’s Office said.

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was allegedly drunk when he stole a car from a Wawa parking lot in Stafford County early Thursday morning. Authorities said they eventually arrested the suspect after finding him waiting in line inside the store.

A release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that at 1:52 a.m. on Sept. 12, a deputy responded to a Wawa in the county for a reported stolen vehicle. The man who had his car stolen said he left it “unattended with the keys in the ignition while he went inside the store,” the Sheriff’s Office said. He said he went back to the parking to find “an unknown subject driving away in his vehicle.”

A Stafford deputy watched surveillance footage from the store, located at 105 Garrisonville Road, and saw a suspect getting into the car and driving off. The deputy saw a man in the line inside the Wawa that matched the suspect’s appearance in the footage.

Authorities approached the man, identified as Jeremy Dorsey, who told them he drove the vehicle from the parking lot. The deputy smelled a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person,” the release said.

Dorsey, a 30-year-old from Woodbridge, reportedly had bloodshot eyes that were glassy, “and his speech was slurred.” He was given a field sobriety test and a breath test, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Dorsey was taken into custody for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The stolen vehicle was located at a Toyota dealership in the area.

