Authorities search for suspects accused of stealing $1,500 in merchandise

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program released this surveillance photo of one of the suspects believe to be involved in the Jan. 23 larceny at Target. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from Target in Colonial Heights.

According to a release, the larceny happened on Jan. 23 at the Target on South Park Boulevard.

Law enforcement officials say two female suspects entered the store, and one woman selected multiple items before they both left Target, passing all points of sale.

One of the suspects is described as a white female, who was seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.

This is the vehicle in which the suspects were seen leaving the Target. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Authorities say both suspects left the Target parking lot in a silver, four-door sedan with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information on this larceny or the suspects believe to be involved is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.