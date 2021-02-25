Authorities search for two fugitives, one wanted since 2020

fugitives' mugshots

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives, Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz, left, and Felipe Sebastian, right. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives wanted on felony charges, including one man who has been on the run since last year.

According to a release, Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz, 32, is wanted for indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Information about his height and weight was not provided.

Felipe Sebastian, 35, is wanted for felony assault. He is described as a 5-foot-8-inch-tall male who weights 135 lbs. Sebastian has brown eyes and black hair.

Sebastian was previously named as a wanted fugitive by Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers in August 2020. That call for public assistance stems from the same assault incident.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives is urged to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.

