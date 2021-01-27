Authorities search for woman who reportedly escaped from Riverside Regional Jail

Authorities are searching for Tanishia Lawanda Taylor, 40, who reportedly escaped from Riverside Regional Jail. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a fugitive who reportedly escaped from Riverside Regional Jail.

According to a release, Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking for Tanishia Lawanda Taylor, 40, who was serving time at the jail when she escaped on Nov. 6, 2020. Officials say she was originally behind bars on several felony drug charges.

Anyone with information on Taylor or her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 807-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward.