Authorities searching for fugitives wanted for grand larceny

Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating Edward Glen Dvorak, left, and Shawn Michael Treadwell, right, both wanted for grand larceny in Chesterfield County. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives wanted for grand larceny.

According to a release, Edward Glen Dvorak, 34, is a 5-foot-4-inch-tall white male with blue eyes and brown hair, who weighs 190 lbs.

Shawn Michael Treadwell, 35, is described as a 6-foot-tall white male with hazel eyes and black hair, who weighs 190 lbs.

Police said that both grand larcenies happened in Chesterfield — Dvorak in 2018 and Treadwell in 2020.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.