Authorities seek suspect in Colonial Heights car theft, stolen credit cards used

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is seeking public assistance in identifying this suspect. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for multiple thefts in the City of Colonial Heights.

According to a release, credit cards were stolen from cars in the City on Oct. 28, and several of them were used later in the day at a McDonald’s on Mechanicsville Turnpike and at the Walmart on Nine Mile Road.

Surveillance video captured at McDonald’s and Walmart shows the suspect driving this vehicle. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Surveillance video was recovered from McDonald’s and Walmart. The suspect appears to be a black male, wearing a blue, white, and red jacket, gray pants, and a dark ballcap. The suspect appears to be driving a white, four-door Nissan sedan.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program asks that residents with information regarding this crime or others call 804-748-0660. Authorities say that tippers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.

