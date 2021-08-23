Authorities trying to solve series of shopliftings at Colonial Heights Target

Photo: Colonial Heights and Chesterfield Crime Solvers

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is actively trying to solve a series of shopliftings at a Target in Colonial Heights.

According to authorities, on July 5, July 6 and July 20, a male suspect entered the Target at 721 Southpark Blvd. and stole multiple computers, printers and accessories. Each time, the suspect left the area by getting in the passenger side of a black Nissan SUV. In total, over $2,100 in property was stolen.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has released photos of the suspect.

If you have information call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

