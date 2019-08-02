Authorities: Video showing man hide inside Stafford business until closing helps with arrest

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Stafford said Thursday that a 20-year-old man suspected of breaking into two businesses in the county was arrested the night before. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage hiding inside a Bed Bath and Beyond until it closed and employees left for the day.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Bed Bath and Beyond on Stafford Market Place on July 31 after an alarm went off. The Sheriff’s Office said that there seemed to be no sign of forced entry at the store but there was damage done to two cash registers.

After looking at surveillance video footage from the store, authorities learned that a male subject had hid in the store, waited until it closed and the employees were gone. The man, identified as Hussein Jarrar, tried to steal money from the registers but could not, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Nearly an hour after deputies responded to the Bed Bath and Beyond they were informed of another alarm that went off in the area. Authorities arrived at Winning Image Salon and Day Spa and found that the back door had been broken and a cash register had been damaged.

Authorities said that video footage at the second location confirmed the same suspect was involved in both crimes. A deputy found Jarrar walking on Worth Avenue and he was taken into custody.

Jarrar has been charged with breaking and entering and felony destruction of property. He is being without bond.