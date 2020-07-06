Authorities: Wanted man arrested after being found in Stafford County home, assaulting K-9 in escape attempt

The suspect, later identified as Kevin Garner, was seen leaving the home through the back door. (photo courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County resident arrived home on Sunday to find a 36-year-old man who identified himself as Kevin, who was wanted by authorities on assault charges, inside wearing their shirt.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on McCarty Road for reports of a breaking and entering in progress on July 5.

The homeowner told authorities that they found dirty clothes in their trash and that the man had eaten some of their food. The suspect, later identified as Kevin Garner, was seen leaving the home through the back door.

Authorities learned that Garner, who had fled from deputies the day before after being wanted on assault charges, had returned to his own home before leaving. Deputies found the victim’s shirt at Garner’s home.

Garner was located after a deputy and his K-9 partner, Rip, conducted a track in order to find him. According to the sheriff’s office, Garner hit K-9 Rip with a shovel handle as he tried to run away.

Eventually, Garner was apprehended but he continued to resist arrest and assaulted deputies, authorities said. K-9 Rip was hurt, suffering a laceration after being struck.

Authorities said Garner was arrested for breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, malicious wounding of a law enforcement canine, and animal cruelty. He was also served on outstanding warrants for assault and battery and vandalism.