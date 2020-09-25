Babysitter arrested for assault of infant in Stafford County

A babysitter was arrested this week for the assault of a seven-month-old infant in Stafford County.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a babysitter has been arrested for the assault of a seven-month old infant.

According to a press release from SCSO, Deputy R. T. Philippsen responded to an apartment in the county for reports of child abuse. Parents called the police after discovering their infant had a red mark on the side of their face following a day with a babysitter. The family’s nanny cam footage shows the babysitter pushing the infant’s head down into the floor of a play pen and forcing a pacifier in the crying infant’s mouth.

After consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a warrant for assault and battery was obtained for the babysitter. The sheriff’s office has identified the babysitter as 36-year-old Lauren Siegel of Stafford.

Siegel was arrested on Sept. 19 and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. No other injuries were found on the infant by a pediatrician.

