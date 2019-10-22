Babysitter charged in 2018 death of Chesterfield infant

Chesterfield police said Ashley Michelle Bonilla-Rodriguez was admitted to Chippenham Hospital on Dec. 27, 2018 with severe head trauma. The child’s babysitter, 33-year-old Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez, was arrested by detectives the next day for felony child neglect.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged with homicide and second-degree murder in the death of a 7-month-old girl she was babysitting in 2018. The infant died three days after arriving at the hospital following a reported fall.

Chesterfield police said Ashley Michelle Bonilla-Rodriguez was admitted to Chippenham Hospital on Dec. 27, 2018 with severe head trauma. The child’s babysitter, 33-year-old Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez, was arrested by detectives the next day for felony child neglect.

The infant’s uncle, Jose Nelson Hernandez Cruz, told 8News through a translator that Godinez-Gonzalez was watching the little girl while her parents were at work. Cruz said Godinez-Gonzalez called the baby’s mother and said she was unresponsive and needed to be picked up.

“She told her, ‘what’s wrong with my child?’ Call the ambulance if she’s unresponsive and she refused to,” Cruz said in 2018.

Someone from the mother’s work called the ambulance for the infant, who was then rushed to the hospital with a reported fractured skull, according to Cruz. Bonilla-Rodriguez, who died on Dec. 30, 2018, allegedly suffered an injury while in Godinez-Gonzalez’s car.

Godinez-Gonzalez was indicted for murder in May and online records show she was charged with homicide as well as second-degree murder.

