Baltimore man, 2 juveniles charged with stealing checks from Hanover churches

Marius Vaduva, 25, was arrested on three charges of larceny of bank notes, conspiracy to commit a felony, petit larceny and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover authorities said Tuesday that three people from Maryland were charged over the weekend after deputies found checks stolen from churches in their car.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8300 block of Atlee Road on Feb. 22 following a tip from a church member who said they saw a suspicious vehicle parked outside the church’s mail box “for an inordinate amount of time.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies intercepted the vehicle and found checks belonging to churches inside.

Three suspects from Baltimore, Maryland, one man and two male juveniles, were arrested and face charges. Marius Vaduva, 25, was arrested on three charges of larceny of bank notes, conspiracy to commit a felony, petit larceny and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

“Regionally, this type of criminal activity has been on the increase. Getting the word out about these types of criminal activities is critical. None of this would have been possible without a concerned church member calling in the suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the media for the recent coverage of the crime spree. We would also like to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their partnership and continued hard work on the matter. A special thanks to the members of the Sheriff’s Office Worship Watch.” Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

The two juvenile suspects, who were not identified, were charged with larceny, petit larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Worship Watch program involves 162 churches in Hanover County. If your organization wants to be involved, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140. Anyone who believes they are a victim of mail theft can also report it to the Postal Inspectors by calling 877-876-2455.

LATEST HEADLINES: