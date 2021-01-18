Bank robber arrested in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man entered the Atlantic Union Bank in Bowling Green on Jan. 15, passed the bank teller a note demanding money and walked out with stolen cash. The suspect never showed a weapon or injured anyone in the process.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Bowling Green Police Department responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. that day. They conducted an on-scene investigation and canvassed the area for the suspected thief. They were able to apprehend quickly and take him into custody.

The suspect, 60-year-old Tommy Randell George of Ruther Glen has been charged with bank robbery.

“The quick response of deputies and Bowling Green PD along with a cooperative effort amongst all produced a successful conclusion of this type of crime,” said Caroline County Sheriff, Tony Lippa.