Bank robbery suspect arrested in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a robbery at the Atlantic Union Bank on Stonebridge Plaza Avenue in January.

Police say 22-year-old Darren T. Bullock allegedly entered the bank on Jan. 16, approached a teller and showed them a note. Bullock then received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot. There were no weapons used or people injured during the robbery.

The CCPD served Bullock with a warrant on Friday, Sept. 25 for robbery in relation to the incident at Atlantic Union Bank. A release from CCPD says, he is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The police ask that anyone with information call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 app.

