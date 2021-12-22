Bethel Street homicide victim identified by Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man died at the hospital on Tuesday after being shot on Bethel Street.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Jashod Edwards, 30, was shot on Bethel Street near Whitcomb Street. He was then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle at around 11:20 a.m.

Police were called to the hospital after Edwards arrived with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.

Police have not provided any details about a possible shooting suspect,. Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.