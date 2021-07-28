Bicyclist injured during hit-and-run near VCU campus, police searching for driver

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus on Tuesday.

VCU Police are searching for the driver responsible and are asking the public to notify them if they spot a 2008-2013 silver Nissan Rogue.

The driver struck the cyclist at the intersection of West Franklin and North Adams Street on Tuesday just before 12:15 p.m. The bicyclist was riding in the West Franklin Street bike lane when the driver turned left onto North Adams Street and hit the bike’s front wheel.

The crash knocked the cyclist off his bike and he suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver never stopped. VCU Police says they believe they did not yield to the bike, causing the crash.