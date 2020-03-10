Bikers charged in connection with deadly I-95 motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been indicted and charged in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Richmond last year that left three people dead.

Teresa Sexton of Petersburg and John and Roxann Todt of McKenney were all killed in the crash back in September. 8News is now told alcohol appears to have been a factor in that fatal collision that happened along the Maury Street ramp to Interstate 95 South.

Direct indictments have been handed down by the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Hasten McCoy, the boyfriend of Sexton, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Another biker, Francis Joseph Johnson, has been charged with DUI maiming and driving while intoxicated. Investigators say his passenger was hurt in the collision.

8News spoke to Sexton’s cousin, Josie Howard. She said she’s happy the truth finally came out.

“Maybe now the family can get some closure,” Howard said. “We want justice.”

8News also spoke with Beverly Readus, a friend and member of the biker group. She said she was surprised by the charges and that Johnson was driving his wife.

“Who did he maim? His wife only had a bruise,” Readus said, insisting gravel in the road played a role in the accident.

VDOT could not find any evidence of that but the speed along the ramp was lowered back in December.

