Blacksburg Police announce second arrest in Friday night Hookah Lounge shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Blacksburg Police made a second arrest in the Hookah Lounge shooting incident that claimed one person’s life and injured four others Friday night.

According to the department, 28-year-old Jalen Mykal Pierce of Roanoke was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of first degree murder.

So far, Blacksburg Police have arrested Pierce and 18-year-old Isiah O. Robinson in connection to shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg.

Pierce was taken before the Roanoke City Magistrate where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.