RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a missing Richmond teenager has told 8News on Saturday that they believe the body recently recovered from a shallow grave in Lunenburg County belonged to their loved one, 17-year-old Cion Carroll.

On Friday, Nov. 11, at approximately 9 p.m., detectives with the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the discovery of a shallow grave in the 200 block of Seay Way in the Town of Kenbridge.

According to a statement from Virginia State Police, who were assisting the Kenbridge Police Department with its missing person investigation, detectives found human remains in the grave, and, based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the person’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police said the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Family members of Cion Carroll, a 17-year-old boy from Richmond, told 8News they believe the tattoos found on the body matched that of Carroll. They said Carroll had a tattoo of his mother’s name on his arm.

Carroll was last seen on Nov. 2, according to his family. Authorities said detectives were able to trace his phone to learn that its last location was at the home of a known sex offender.

Virginia State Police is continuing its investigation into Carroll’s death with help from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Kenbridge Police Department.

Earlier this week, members of Carroll’s family made the trip from Richmond to Lunenburg to search for him for several days.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by phone at 434-352-7128 or by dialing #77, or through email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by calling 911.