Body found in water near King Street in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say that a body was found in the water Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. for the incident near the 4100 block of King Street in Portsmouth.
Police say it appears to be the body of a man, but have not confirmed it.
No further information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story.
