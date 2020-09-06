Body found in water near King Street in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say that a body was found in the water Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. for the incident near the 4100 block of King Street in Portsmouth.

Police say it appears to be the body of a man, but have not confirmed it.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story.

