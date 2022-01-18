Bomb threat at Hanover Middle School ‘not credible’

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — A bomb threat at Bell Creek Middle School in Hanover County has proved to be a false alarm, after students were evacuated from the building earlier today.

Students were evacuated sometime before 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, after a bomb threat was phoned in to the school.

While students were evacuated to the nearby Mechanicsville High School, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was called in to sweep the building. According to an email sent by school administration, they determined “there was not a credible safety concern at our school.”

The school has now resumed its instructional schedule.