Bond denied for man facing weapons charges following altercation at Lee statue

A Richmond judge has denied bond to Matthew Frezza, a man who was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after an encounter near the Robert E. Lee statue last week. (photo courtesy of the Richmond City Jail)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond judge has denied bond for Matthew Frezza, a man who was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after an altercation near the Robert E. Lee statue last week.

In the early hours of June 12, Richmond police officers observed a group of people in the traffic lanes near the statue who were dismounted with their bicycles. According to police, several pickup trucks approached the individuals and words were exchanged.

One pickup truck sped off from the area and another truck ran over a bicycle before leaving. A Twitter video showing parts of the encounter was provided to 8News by Goad Gatsby.

Police conducted three different traffic stops and multiple people were taken into custody. Several assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor were found inside the vehicles. Police said three assault-style rifles and a handgun were seized.

One man, identified as Matthew Frezza, was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon. On Monday, Frezza was denied bond.

WATCH: Video provided to 8News by Goad Gatsby: *Note: Parts of the video have been muted to remove profanity.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: