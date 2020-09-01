Bond granted for off-duty Norfolk officer charged in fatal shooting of schizophrenic Chesapeake man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An off-duty Norfolk police officer charged in the shooting death of a Chesapeake man was granted bond on Tuesday.

The judge granted a $25,000 bond for Edmund Hoyt, who was charged with voluntary manslaughter last week in connection to the shooting of 42-year-old Kelvin White on Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake on Jan. 19. Hoyt had been on administrative leave since January.

According to the investigation, Hoyt shot and killed White after White allegedly threatened his wife and children with a knife. The Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed White suffered from Schizophrenia, but called his death unnecessary.

The defense called on Hoyt’s wife and his friend/coworker to testify Tuesday, with the courtroom filled with Hoyt’s friends and coworkers.

The judge determined Hoyt wasn’t a flight risk or a danger to the community and granted bond.

“The court recognized this isn’t a case of black, white, yellow, blue, purple, red. A case of a police officer, non-police officer. It’s a case of a father who steps in front of a man who’s armed with a knife, who has a history of mental illness, he’s not on his medications and he steps in front of this man to defend his wife and his two children, in a stroller who are threatened by a knife. It’s plain and simple,” defense lawyer James Broccoletti said Tuesday.

Under the terms of the bond, Hoyt and his wife have to turn in their passports, and Hoyt can’t drink alcohol or costume illegal drugs. He also can’t possess any firearms.

The commonwealth appealed the decision, with the appeal hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is breaking news. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins was in court and will have more coverage coming up.

Latest Posts: