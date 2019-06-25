Bracelet, arcade tokens stolen after woman’s car window smashed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman parked her car in a lot near Porter Street as she spent Sunday night with her boyfriend at the nearby City View Lofts in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood. When Katie Burke woke up the next morning, she found her car’s window had been smashed.

Burke told 8News that her front right passenger window was shattered, with glass all over the ground. She saw that her glove box, gym bag and her overnight bag had been opened.

“Nothing visible in sight. Usually, before I was always like don’t leave the car charger in sight, don’t leave the purse, don’t leave the wallet but I never really thought about my gym bag or my dry cleaning in the back seat,” Burke said. “So now I’ll be a lot more careful in making sure absolutely there would be no reason for anybody to come enter the car.”

Richmond Police are investigating multiple car break-ins on the same night Burke’s car was broken into. Authorities said in most cases, the items were in plain sight. Burke, who explained that her car door was locked, said the only items taken were a gold bracelet and Circuit Arcade tokens.

“If you go shopping during the day in Carytown leave your bags in the car to go out to dinner,” Burke said. “It’s so easy I feel like with people more out and about But that means there’s more bad people out and about looking for people to do that. So definitely keep your things locked up and out of sight.”