Brazen theft from Henrico restaurant caught on camera

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are still searching for a man who stole from a restaurant in the West End and got away with cash.

Henrico police said on Jan. 19, authorities were called for the report of a commercial burglary that had occurred in the 200 block of Towne Center West Blvd.

The family who owns Irie Vibes Jamaican Grill and Bar are still in complete shock. Exactly three weeks ago a man stole thousands of dollars from them an hour before they opened for the day and he still has not been caught.

Surveillance video inside the restaurant shows a man entering through the back door just before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. The man swipes cash from the register and the tip jar and walks back out the door with his hands in his pockets.

The owner’s daughter Samantha works as a cashier and said her mother told her about what happened.

“My mom called me and said there was money missing out of the register.”

According to the owner, more than $2,000 was taken along with food supplies.

“I was shocked because I didn’t think that would happen to us. Six months we’ve been here. We’re doing so good. I thought the area was good and protected,” Samantha said. “Apparently not.”

Henrico police describes the man as older with white hair and a beard. He was wearing a New Era Yankees baseball cap, blue jacket, black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

The family believes the act was premeditated as the man knew exactly where to go to find the key to open the register. They plan to hold a fish fry to try to make back what was stolen.

If you have any information about the crime, contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000.