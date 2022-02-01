BREAKING: Bridgewater College shooter believed to be in custody

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WRIC) — The campus of Bridgewater College in Rockingham County went into lockdown today amid reports of an active shooter.

Now, Bridgewater College says Virginia State Police have an individual in custody – but urged students and staff to continue sheltering in place as the “situation is still ongoing.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted confirmation that the individual in custody was believed to be the shooter, saying, “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene.”

The college, located in the Shenandoah Valley just 15 minutes away from James Madison University, first reported the situation at 1:24 p.m.

State Police were reported on scene at 1:31 p.m., just seven minutes after the initial alert was sent out.

27 minutes later, at 1:58 p.m., the college told everyone on campus to “let your loved ones know you are okay.”