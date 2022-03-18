RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Just after 3 p.m. Richmond Police officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Woodland Crossing Apartments at 3460 Walmsley Blvd.

Officers found an adult male down in the apartment complex parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was unresponsive at the time police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.