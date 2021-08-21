BREAKING: Richmond Christian School headmaster, business director charged with failure to report sexual abuse

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Cliff Williams, 66, head of Richmond Christian School, and Derek Zbyszinski, 46, the school’s business director, were arrested by Chesterfield police on charges of failure to report suspected abuse/neglect of a child.

The arrests come just over a week after the arrest of school volleyball coach Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, who was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, and mere days after the arrest of former teacher Tara Drooker, who is accused of embarking on an inappropriate relationship with a female student in 2017.

As school officials, Williams and Zbyszinski are “mandated reporters” – individuals required by state law to report to authorities any suspicion that a child is being abused or neglected.

Chesterfield police interviewed Williams and Zbyszinski on Aug. 16, and found that they had “failed to make the appropriate mandated notifications” about Bredemeier’s alleged offense.

According to a press release from Chesterfield County Police, both men have been released on unsecured bonds.