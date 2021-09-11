BREAKING: Shooting near VCU campus sends school into lockdown

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University went into a lockdown this afternoon after a shooting at 1000 W Grace st.

Richmond police say a 20 year-old man was shot in the hand on Saturday afternoon, which led campus administration to issue an emergency alert for students on campus.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told 8News the incident is still under investigation.

At the scene, reporter Tyler Thrasher found police had taped off a large area – and that many local residents were ignoring the shelter in place order and coming out to view the scene.

This is a developing story – stay with 8News as we learn more.

