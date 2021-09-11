BREAKING: Shooting near VCU campus sends school into lockdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University went into a lockdown this afternoon after a shooting at 1000 W Grace st.

Richmond police say a 20 year-old man was shot in the hand on Saturday afternoon, which led campus administration to issue an emergency alert for students on campus.



Emergency alerts sent by VCU.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told 8News the incident is still under investigation.

At the scene, reporter Tyler Thrasher found police had taped off a large area – and that many local residents were ignoring the shelter in place order and coming out to view the scene.

There’s a lot going on here at this scene near VCU. Police tape stretches from Boyd St to Harrison St.



Details still very limited at this time but lots of people are standing around the scene concerned.

