BREAKING: Two hospitalized in Chesterfield Labor Day shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were shot in Chesterfield this evening just off of Belmont Road.

Police told 8News they were called to the site of the shooting near Handel Court at around 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man lying in the parking lot and another in a nearby apartment – both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two shootings are believed to be connected, and police have already made one arrest. But officers say more suspects may have been involved.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.