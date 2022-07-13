BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to fake Facebook posts published by an account on the social platform that is no longer active.

In a statement on Facebook, the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that they are receiving reports of posts warning citizens about dangerous activity in the community from the “Brunswick County, VA Yard Sale” Facebook page.

“These posts are false. Our office has been advised that the Administrator/Creator of the ‘Brunswick County, VA Yard Sale’ site has sadly passed away,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “As a result, there is no one currently overseeing the site to remove the fake posts.”

The sheriff’s office said it is waiting to hear back from Facebook about its request to have the page removed. In the meantime, residents can leave or unfollow the “Brunswick County, VA Yard Sale” page to avoid seeing the fake posts.