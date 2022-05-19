SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near South Hill that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.

According to police, 19-year-old Jahmir Wilson of Danville drove himself to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill with a gunshot wound around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and died soon after arriving.

South Hill Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the hospital to investigate and determined after speaking to witnesses that the shooting took place at the 900 block of Mt. Zion Road, North of South Hill after a gun sale that turned violent.

This incident is under active investigation and police are still working to identify other people involved. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 434-848-3133.