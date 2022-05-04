HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman ended up in the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Henrico just before 6 p.m.

According to police, the call came in for two groups shooting at each other around East Laburnum and Pilots Lane. When officers arrived at the scene, they found bullet casings but no victims or suspects.

Police said they later found one woman, who had driven herself to the hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also found a car with bullet holes at the hospital.

Henrico County Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and ask for anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://P3tips.com.