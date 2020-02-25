Bullets pierced Henrico home with people inside, officers say

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say no one is hurt after bullets pierced through a Henrico home Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Cosby Street following reports of a shooting. Arriving officers investigated the scene and say a “shooting into an occupied dwelling” occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000.

