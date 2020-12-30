Police: Burglar steals cash from safe at Richmond restaurant twice over 3-day span

Richmond authorities are searching for this man they said stole from a restaurant twice in the span of three days. (Photos: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who broke into a restaurants twice just days apart.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into a restaurant in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Christmas and stole cash. He then returned on Monday morning to steal again, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Lieutenant B. Prendergast at (804) 646-4195 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.