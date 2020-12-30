Police: Burglar steals cash from safe at Richmond restaurant twice over 3-day span

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who broke into a restaurants twice just days apart.
According to authorities, the suspect broke into a restaurant in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Christmas and stole cash. He then returned on Monday morning to steal again, police said.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Lieutenant B. Prendergast at (804) 646-4195 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
- Richmond Police said they have arrested a minor who was caught on video entering a nail salon, having services done and then fleeing without paying.
- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect linked to a violent convenience store robbery.
- A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman near the Fun Land in Fredericksburg Monday.
- The parents of a 4-year-old Missouri girl who was allegedly killed by neighbors who were trying to exorcise a "demon" last week were arraigned in court Monday morning.
- 'This was senseless, they were the perfect couple': Husband tries to protect wife killed during Caroline County burglaryAlthough loved one's know nothing will bring back Trost-Walker, they say they are relieved her killers were caught, are encouraging everyone to install home-security cameras and are trying to care for Steve, the victim's husband.
- A judge on Monday rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend.
- “I think it was an act of racist aggression,” said Leo Carson, the bust's sculptor, who designed the art piece to be a symbol against injustice and to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
- HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a stealing a firearm and Christmas presents from a car on Christmas Eve. In less than two weeks there have been five guns stolen from cars in the same area.
- Brenda Henderson thought her family photos were gone forever, until her boss told her about the 8News story in which Richmond Police were trying to track down the owner of the historic snapshots after a car theft.
- Crime Solvers are asking for the public's help solving an attempted that occurred in Chesterfield County earlier this month.