1  of  2
Breaking News
2 Henrico high schools under ‘lock and teach’ due to community ‘situation’ Pregnant woman found shot in Henrico’s East End

Business near Willow Lawn burglarized, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_443141

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after a business near Willow Lawn was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an alarm at a commercial business along the 4900 block of West Broad Street, Henrico authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found front glass was broken out and determined items were taken.

Detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation. Anyone with information about this crime or any other unsolved crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. 

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events