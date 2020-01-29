Business near Willow Lawn burglarized, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after a business near Willow Lawn was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an alarm at a commercial business along the 4900 block of West Broad Street, Henrico authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found front glass was broken out and determined items were taken.

Detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation. Anyone with information about this crime or any other unsolved crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

