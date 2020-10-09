Call for public assistance in credit card fraud case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is seeking public assistance to solve a credit card fraud case.

According to a release, multiple victims had their vehicle windows broken at the Red Lobster, El Caporal, and Olive Garden in Colonial Heights on September 30 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Authorities say purses containing credit cards were stolen from those vehicles. The cards were reportedly used that same day to make purchases at the Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd.

The suspect is described as a black male, seen wearing a gray, blue, and red Champion sweat jacket. Officials say the suspect was seen leaving the Walmart parking lot in a dark-colored SUV.

Det. Baldwin with the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers encourages anyone with information on incident to call 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and callers could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.