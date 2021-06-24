Capitol Police looking for suspects who stole a purse at the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Division of Capitol Police is looking for two suspects who stole a purse from an SUV at the Science Museum of Virginia and used the credit cards inside to shop at a nearby retail outlet.

Capitol police said the victim discovered the theft after she and her children visited the Science Museum, located at 2500 W. Broad Street, on Tuesday. The victim told police when she returned to her SUV which was in one of the main parking areas, the window had been smashed.

The suspects took a handbag containing credit cards, cash and other items. Police said they then left the Science Museum in a 2019 or newer black Honda Civic ford four-door sedan.

At 3:30 p.m., the suspects were observed at the Target on 5401 W. Broad Street in Henrico, using one of the victim’s credit cards to purchase various items. While additional purchases were attempted, capitol police said their transactions were declined.

Officials said the suspect’s Honda was last seen heading east on Broad back toward the city of Richmond.

Here are photos of the suspects and their vehicle:

(

(Photo: Virginia Division of Capitol Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capitol Police dispatch number at 804-786-2568 and request to speak with the supervisor on duty.