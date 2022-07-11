HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle crash in North Henrico.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, police were called to the 500 block of North Road to investigate a vehicle crash involving gunfire.

Upon their arrival, officers learned from witnesses at the scene that a suspect had gotten out of a vehicle and started shooting at the occupants of another vehicle.

The vehicle that was shot at then crashed into a parked car as the suspect drove away from the scene, according to police.

The occupants of the crashed vehicle ran away from the area but were later located.

No injuries were reported.

(Photo: Ron Carthen, 8News)

(Photo: Ron Carthen, 8News)

(Photo: Ron Carthen, 8News)

(Photo: Ron Carthen, 8News)

Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate. No arrests have been at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a web tip using the P3Tips mobile app.